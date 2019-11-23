Rachel Riley is enjoying as much free time with her husband Pasha Kovalev as she can before they become a family of three. The Countdown star and the former Strictly Come Dancing dancer enjoyed a night on the town on Friday as they attended an event to support adolescent health organization, Grassroot Soccer. And while the pair have kept their life relatively private since becoming a couple, Rachel shared a rare selfie with her hubby to celebrate their worthwhile date night.

Taking to Instagram on Friday evening, Rachel shared a gorgeous photo of herself and Pasha dressed up to the nines. Captioning the snapshot, she said: "Great night out with this gorgeous one supporting @grassrootsoccer yesterday! Over half a million pounds raised to combat HIV and AIDS by educating adolescents in Africa. Proud to be a GRS ambassador, the work they do, using football especially to empower young women is incredible."

Rachel hasn't shared a photo of the couple since September

Her followers were thrilled to see a new photo of the couple, with the most recent snap she posted of them being back in September. One of her fans commented: "Nice to see a new picture of you and Pasha. Not long now before you become first time parent." Another added: "Lovely pic of you two and not long now till you become three xx." While a third said: "Fabulous photo of you and your better half Rachel have a lovely evening."

Rachel and Pasha met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013

Rachel and Pasha met when they were partnered together on the 2013 series of Strictly. It wasn't until a year after the show that the couple confirmed their romance. In May, they delighted fans with the news of Rachel's pregnancy and revealed their child is due next month. The parents-to-be then tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas in June, with Rachel confirming the happy news on Instagram in a post, which read: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev… we both said yes!"

Speaking about their upcoming parenthood journey in the new TV show My Famous Babysitter, Rachel recently admitted that although they are "really excited" they are also scared about becoming parents. "It's scary and exciting all at the same time," she confessed.

