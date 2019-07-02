Rachel Riley and Strictly's Pasha Kovalev pictured for the first time since surprise wedding Here come the bride and groom!

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev looked every inch the happy couple as they were pictured together for the first time following their surprise wedding in Las Vegas. The newlyweds, who met whilst competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, appeared to be in great and relaxed spirits whilst making a glamourous arrival at London's Heathrow airport on Monday. Rachel, 33, wore a red striped billowing maxi, while her new husband stepped out in a navy jumper, blue shorts and a black denim jacket.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev pictured at Heathrow Airport

The former Strictly professional, 39, was the perfect gentleman as he wheeled both his suitcase and his wife's along the terminal after their Stateside trip. Their appearance comes hours after the Countdown beauty - who is pregnant with the couple's first child - confirmed they tied the knot. Sharing a photo of the newlyweds, she wrote in the caption: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev… we both said yes!"

According to their wedding certificate, Rachel and Pasha were married in Las Vegas on Friday. "They wanted to ensure it was just the two of them and everything was kept as quiet as possible," a source told the Sun. "They did it in complete secrecy – even most of their friends and family had no idea they were going there to get married." They started dating in 2014, a year after Rachel split up from her ex-husband Jamie Gilbert.

Speaking to the Radio Times last year, Rachel gushed about her romance with the Russian dancer. "I am in love now," she shared. "I don't feel I have to get married. I don’t think I need that pressure any more. I don't worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled." She added in the interview: "I don't feel the need to do it again. If I'm with someone and I'm happy, that's enough." And touching on children briefly, she said: "I don't see myself with or without children - whatever will be, will be."

Rachel announced their pregnancy news in May, with a sweet Countdown-themed post on social media. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in front of the famous letters board, which spelled out "R TINY MATE" - an anagram of the word 'maternity' – she wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

