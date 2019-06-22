Strictly's Pasha Kovalev left shaken after mugging attack The offence happened on Thursday night

Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev was targeted by moped muggers in an attack on Thursday night, it's been revealed. The dancer was left visibly shaken and upset, according to a report from The Sun. The publication claims he was robbed of his phone outside the Sadler's Wells Theatre in North London - following Neil and Katya Jones' dance show at the venue. It's said that Pasha was particularly upset since he had a number of sentimental snaps of himself and pregnant girlfriend Rachel Riley on his phone, which he feared he would never get back.

Pasha's phone was reportedly stolen outside Sadler's Wells Theatre

The former Strictly professional was pictured walking out of the venue with a security guard in a photograph obtained by the publication. Rachel acknowledged the snap with a joking tweet on Friday night, writing, "International walk like a pirate day off to a good start."

A statement from the Metropolitan Police read: "It is alleged that two men on mopeds stole a phone from a man as he walked down the road. No arrests have been made, enquiries continue." HELLO! has contacted Pasha's representative for comment.

The happy couple are expecting a baby

It comes just a month after Pasha and Rachel revealed they are expecting their first baby - with Rachel making the announcement on social media. She shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in front of the famous Countdown letters board, which spelled out "R TINY MATE" - an anagram of the word 'maternity'. She wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

On Sunday, Rachel revealed she is four months along in her pregnancy, during an interview at Soccer Aid 2019 with host Dermot O'Leary. Speaking of her admiration for the female players, she said: "It's the first year with women, Rachel Yankey and Katie Chapman as well. I was doing a bit of reading on them coming over and she is incredible. I am four months pregnant and have been sleeping for the last four months. But she trained up until two weeks before she gave birth. It's ridiculous."