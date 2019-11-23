Woody Cook pays sweet tribute to mum Zoe Ball as they're separated on her birthday The Strictly: It Takes Two host turned 49 on Saturday

Woody Cook paid a sweet birthday tribute to his mum Zoe Ball, who turned 49 on Saturday. The Circle star sent his love and best wishes over social media as he and Zoe spent the day apart. The Strictly: It Takes Two host enjoyed a break to the Limewood Hotel in New Forest with her pals. Sharing two photos of himself and his mum smiling and joking around, Woody said on Instagram: "Wishing a wonderful Birthday to the best Mum I’ve ever had!! Sorry couldn’t be there today but I love you lots!!!!!!"

It's clear Zoe had a very special birthday, her last one before she turns the big 5-0. Sharing a picture on her own Instagram page of her presents, balloons and birthday cake, Zoe said: "Thank you for the birthday love peeps. Being spoilt rotten." Her famous friends were quick to send their birthday wishes too. Former Strictly winner Stacey Dooley said: "Happy bday Zoe," while Kate Thornton wrote: "Happy birthday darling girl."

Woody paid a sweet tribute to his mum on her birthday

Zoe and her son are very close and after he finished fifth place in The Circle both his famous parents gushed about how proud they are of him. Dad Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) took to Instagram to express his feelings to his thousands of followers. Beneath a video of Woody and his new TV pals dancing around his DJ booth at a recent gig, the 56-year-old wrote: "How lovely to be joined by my darling wayward son and his new pals from @c4thecircle. So proud of my boy..."

Zoe has been spoilt on her birthday

Zoe also shared a candid snap of Woody and captioned her post: "So super proud of our best boy Woody as @c4thecircle draws to a climactic finale this week. He’s been true to himself, full of love, honesty & daftness. He is made of pure magic & we can't wait to cuddle him & have him home. Hope he brings Tim, Ella, Emelle, Sy & co for tea soon. Appreciate there’s been some incredible game playing but as Sammy/James would say I can’t lie - it’s been an emotional watch at times. Stay golden woo. Whoever wins on Friday, it’s really been smashing telly."

