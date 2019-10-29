Zoe Ball's son Woody reveals major news following The Circle success Woody Cook came fifth in the Channel 4 game show

Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook is celebrating some major news following his success on Channel 4 game show The Circle. The 18-year-old revealed he has reached a huge social media milestone after hitting 100,000 followers on Instagram! Sharing a photo of himself standing in front of a London bus with a banner for the show on the side, Woody said: "Throwback to a Pre-Circle Woody. I just wanted to take the time to thank all of you following me, I just reached 100K followers! Thank you all so much the circle really has changed my life for the better! #circlefamily #100k."

Earlier this month, Woody finished the game show in fifth place, which came as a surprise to viewers at home who had wanted to see him win. Instead, Paddy Smyth walked away with the £70,000 prize fund after being voted by the rest of the players as the most deserving winner. Mum Zoe was thrilled to have her son back home though. The Strictly It Takes Two presenter took to Instagram after the final to share a lovely snap of her boy with his younger sister Nelly. "My best boy is home. With detective Denny and Nell. Heart explodes," she wrote in the caption. The young TV star also shared a snap showing himself kissing his little sibling's head, and said: "I'm a very happy boy."

Woody now has an impressive 100,000 followers on Instagram

Even his dad, Fatboy Slim, was bursting with pride over his son's TV debut and took to Instagram last week to express his feelings to his thousands of followers. Sharing a video of Woody and his new TV pals dancing around his DJ booth at a recent gig, the 56-year-old gushed over his son's accomplishment. "How lovely to be joined by my darling wayward son and his new pals from @c4thecircle. So proud of my boy..." the Right Here, Right Now hitmaker captioned the short clip.

Woody's mum and dad are so proud of their son's TV debut

His fans rushed to agree with him, with one commenting: "Amazing. You really should be so so proud. Both you and Zoe. He’s an amazing young man." While another added: "You really can be proud, you and Zoe did raise a young man with a heart of gold."

