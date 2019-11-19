Zoe Ball has split from her boyfriend Michael Reed after two years together, The Sun reports. Zoe, 48, was first linked to construction worker Michael in December 2017 and has allegedly called time on their relationship. HELLO! has contacted a representative for Zoe for comment. In the past, the doting mum has often shared snaps of partner Michael on her Instagram, however, he has not appeared on her social media page for some time. Michael, a budding model, last shared a snap of Zoe over the summer, adding the caption: "This one @zoetheball amazing times, wonderful memories my beautiful girl."

Zoe and Michael met just months after Zoe's former boyfriend Billy Yates tragically took his own life. The Radio 2 DJ had only been dating the cameraman, who struggled with depression, for a few months before his death. The mother-of-two struggled in the aftermath of her partner's death, telling The Sun in 2018: "Even now I sometimes think, 'I’m a resourceful woman, I’m a bright woman. . . why could I not save him?' And then I have to stop and say, 'Everyone who loved him knew. None of us found an answer, none of us saved him.' To move forward you have to accept that. Which is very difficult."

Zoe and Michael on holiday

Zoe and Billy started dating just months after the It Takes Two host split from her husband of 17 years, Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim. When she first met Billy, Zoe's dad spoke out publicly about her newfound love, saying: "We are very happy that she is finding a new lease on life. She is very happy at the moment, and that is lovely."

She shares two children with Norman, son Woody, 18, and daughter Nelly, nine. Woody recently appeared on Channel 4's The Circle, and was a huge hit with viewers.

