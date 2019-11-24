Robbie Williams talks his lack of OBE on The Jonathan Ross Show

Singer Robbie Williams rued his lack of OBE in a hilarious appearance on ITV programme The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday. He appeared on the talk show to promote his new Christmas album, The Christmas Present, which was released on Friday. The former Take That star shared the guest sofa with actor and author David Walliams, whose new book The Beast of Buckingham Palace came out on Thursday. As the conversation turned to visits to the palace, Jonathan asked David, "You must have been to the palace many times?"

Robbie's new album The Christmas Present came out this week

The Little Britain star joked, "Many, many, many, many, times thank you Jonathan, yes." Then he added more seriously: "But you only see bits of it," to which Robbie interjected: "I've seen all of it." "Did you get an award or something?" David asked him, and the 45-year-old shook his head. "Yeah no, no awards. Gary Barlow OBE, Robbie Williams, nothing," he deadpanned. "Why do you think that is, why do you think the Queen hates you?" David teased. Robbie replied: "Obviously not flavour of the day. You organise a jubilee for her on the roundabout outside the house, OBE straight away. Robbie Williams, no."

MORE: David Walliams shares rare photo with lookalike sister and mum

The singer completed a successful residency in Las Vegas earlier this year

Jonathan then turned to David and said: "But it took you ages to get one." "Have you got one?" Robbie asked. The dad-of-one grinned as he replied: "I don't like to mention it but I do have an OBE," he said, yelling the second part of the sentence as the audience cheered and applauded. Robbie might not have been awarded any honours from the Queen quite yet, but he has a lot to be proud of regardless. He shares three young children with his wife Ayda Field and his career is seeing a resurgence, with a Vegas residency earlier this year and an upcoming ITV special to look forward to.

READ: Robbie Williams reveals what daughter Teddy asks him to do every night

Called It's Not The Robbie Williams Christmas Show, the one-off concert was filmed earlier this month at the newly restored Alexandra Palace Theatre and will air in December. Robbie said in a statement: "I'm so excited to be working with ITV on this very special programme. I'll be bringing new songs from my Christmas album The Christmas Present, as well as the classic hits, to this beautiful and iconic venue."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.