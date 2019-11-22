Robbie Williams reveals what daughter Teddy asks him to do every night The singer says his eldest daughter is following in his footsteps

Robbie Williams has proved what a doting dad he is, after revealing he wrote songs for each of his children, which he sings to them every night. The dad-of-three shared the sweet story during an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, as he admitted that his children don't always enjoy his music.

"They have started to say, 'Not Daddy again!' Teddy is into Jojo Siwa and she loves Taylor Swift," Robbie said. "What is very sweet is I wrote songs for them and each night Teddy does ask me to sing her a lullaby and it's always her song. I wrote a song called 'Go gentle, for all your days and nights, I’m going to be there' and then Charlie wants me to sing his."

Robbie said his daughter Teddy asks him to sing to her every night

Robbie also spoke about his children's personalities, and how they are already taking after him in different ways. "Teddy is very much jazz hands, she came out of the womb like that… Charlie is like me off stage and Teddy is like me on stage and we don't know what Coco is like yet…," the singer said, adding: "Coco has started to walk and she is taking in different things. She surely is going to be adding to the spirit of this Christmas for us all."

The 45-year-old, whose first Christmas album is released on Friday, also praised his wife Ayda Field for helping him to fall in love with the festive season once more. Robbie told Jonathan: "My wife is like a professional memory maker, she is from LA and all the anniversaries and Valentines and Christmasses and birthdays have to be absolutely perfect and I've sort of got taken away with that energy."

Robbie also said Ayda helped him to fall in love with Christmas

He explained: "She creates these completely unique and incredible moments and it's another reason why I've done this Christmas album is because of her, she's made me love Christmas again… I had an amazing time before I realised that there was a problem but then I met my wife. If Christmas fell on a Tuesday, it would just be a Tuesday. But then the wife came in, turned everything on its head and made me love Christmas."

See the full interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, Saturday 23 November, 10:10pm on ITV.

