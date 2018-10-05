Gary Barlow reveals Robbie Williams' Take That departure made him depressed Gary Barlow was in a difficult place after Take That's split

Gary Barlow has opened up about struggling with his depression after Take That originally split up in 1996. Speaking about the low points of his career on The Graham Norton Show along with Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeff Goldblum and Rowan Atkinson, he explained: "We had those years in the 90s when everything was 150%. We were touring the world, being screamed at and everyone telling us we were brilliant and all of a sudden, I lost my deal, Robbie went off into the sunset and I was left with no job."

The Rule the World singer continued: "There was nothing else I was trained for, music is all I have ever done. I was a new dad at the time and as a man, I felt pretty useless. I put on a lot of weight and had a lot of depression. Looking back, there were some really serious issues but I've enjoyed getting in there and talking about what happened." Four members of Take That reunited in 2005 for a tour before recording new material in 2006 after a ten-year absence, with their new album, Beautiful World, becoming a huge success.

Speaking about planning to go on tour again after 30 years of Take That, Gary said: "It's amazing. The sets are being built now. It's a great project to be involved in." added that they will "maybe" tour in the US. The star also joked about his recent cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, where he played a Stormtrooper, explaining: "I went twice to see the movie and missed it! In the end, I needed the pause button to actually see myself!" The interview will air on The Graham Norton Show Friday 5 November on BBC One at 10.45pm.

