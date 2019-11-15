John Torode shares rare picture of dad from wedding celebrations with Lisa Faulkner

John Torode has paid a sweet tribute to his father, who travelled from Australia, to attend his wedding to Lisa Faulkner last month. Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, the MasterChef judge shared a rare photo of his dad from the night before the wedding, which took place at Aynhoe Park on 24 October. "Three weeks ago and it seems like yesterday," he wrote in the caption. "With my amazing Dad who is now back in Oz... see you soon dad #dad #wedding #bestday @aynhoepark."

John Torode shared this snap of his father

John and Lisa married in front of their close friends and family in a beautiful autumnal wedding ceremony. The following day, Lisa shared her delight over getting married to John with her followers, telling them: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love."

MORE: Kate Middleton's grandfather crossed paths with Prince Philip in the sixties

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

John told his followers: "Officially married the girl of my dreams yesterday @lisafaulknercooks what a day!!" He later added: "And then we cut the cake. We laughed, we cried, we sung, we danced, we had the most wonderful celebration of love with friends and family it was the best @lisafaulknercooks #married #madlyinlove #cake."

MORE: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner make their first red-carpet appearance as newlyweds

In July, the former EastEnders actress spoke about her wedding plans, confessing she and John "both feel lucky that we've found each other." She told HELLO!: "He's a very different person to me. He is an alpha male in that he's a leader and provider. But then I'm probably very alpha female, and fiercely independent. But he'd say we're a team now. We both love yoga and looking after our bodies and mindfulness, as well as walking, eating, chatting, cooking. We look after each other, and that's because of hindsight – when you don't look after each other, things fall apart."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.