John Torode shares stunning photo of new wife Lisa Faulkner in heartfelt thank you post It's coming up to one month since their glorious wedding

They are currently on cloud nine following their dreamy wedding last month, and on Monday, John Torode made sure his Instagram fans knew just how much his new wife Lisa Faulkner means to him! Sharing a lovely snap of the former EastEnders actress, the MasterChef judge revealed his gratitude as he wrote: "This is my very beautiful wife. And when I feel a bit rubbish she makes me smile. Thank you my Lisa @lisafaulknercooks #loveyou #wife #grateful."

His followers were quick to tell John just how lucky he is, with one writing: "Lucky man." Another remarked: "Beautiful, such a lovely couple x." One fan added that Lisa was the lucky one, writing: "No doubt she feels the same about you lovely man." A fourth post read: "Epitome of pure happiness and love both of you." Another follower stated: "She is lovely and naturally very beautiful but I think you are very handsome man. Lovely couple."

The loved-up couple tied the knot in a beautiful autumnal wedding, which took place at Aynhoe Park on 24 October. Since the big day, both John and Lisa have shared photos from the celebrations. "Love this girl @lisafaulknercooks and now we are Married #married #love #bestday," said John, later adding: "And then we cut the cake. We laughed, we cried, we sung, we danced, we had the most wonderful celebration of love with friends and family, it was the best @lisafaulknercooks. #married #madlyinlove #cake."

Lisa shared her own delight, telling her followers: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love."

In July, the mum-of-one spoke about her wedding plans, confessing she and John "both feel lucky that we've found each other." She told HELLO!: "He's a very different person to me. He is an alpha male in that he's a leader and provider. But then I'm probably very alpha female, and fiercely independent. But he'd say we're a team now. We both love yoga and looking after our bodies and mindfulness, as well as walking, eating, chatting, cooking. We look after each other, and that's because of hindsight – when you don't look after each other, things fall apart."

