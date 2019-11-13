John Torode and Lisa Faulkner make their first red-carpet appearance as newlyweds

Just weeks after tying the knot, John Torode and Lisa Faulkner appeared more loved-up than ever as they made their first red-carpet appearance as newlyweds on Tuesday evening. Walking hand-in-hand towards the ITV Palooza at Royal Festival Hall, the married couple happily stopped and posed for photos - with Lisa flashing her gorgeous diamond ring. The 47-year-old looked beautiful in a pink silk dress from close friend Amanda Holden's line at online brand Fenn Wright Manson.

Not to be outdone in the style stakes, her husband cut a handsome figure in a tailored burgundy velvet suit. Lisa was quick to share photos from the night, including one of the pair with this caption: "Lovely night @itv #itvpalooza with my husband @johntorodecooks was freezing but loved wearing my @fennwrightmanson @noholdenback #angela dress." John, 54, added: "The wife @lisafaulknercooks and I #itvpalooza."

It's coming up to three weeks since John and Lisa married in front of their close friends and family in a beautiful autumnal wedding ceremony, which took place at Aynhoe Park. The following day, Lisa shared her delight over getting married to John with her followers, telling them: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love."

John told his followers: "Officially married the girl of my dreams yesterday @lisafaulknercooks what a day!!" He later added: "And then we cut the cake. We laughed, we cried, we sung, we danced, we had the most wonderful celebration of love with friends and family it was the best @lisafaulknercooks #married #madlyinlove #cake."

