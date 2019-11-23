Lisa Faulkner took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she and husband John Torode have embarked on an exciting day out together. The 47-year-old shared a snap of her and John in a car, and her giant grin suggests they have fun plans for the day.

On Thursday, the EastEnders star shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of her wedding day, and fans were delighted with the picture. Lisa marked the month anniversary of her wedding by uploading a gorgeous photo of her sister Victoria helping her get ready, and added the caption: "4 weeks to the day… my beautiful sis @yoga_with_victoria helping me get ready for my @johntorodecooks @aynhoepark."

Lisa shared the sweet snap on Instagram

The star's fans were quick to let Lisa know just how gorgeous the snap was. One replied: "What a stunning picture of you and your sister." Another added: "What a magical capture of two beautiful ladies," and a third sweetly said: "Incredible photo of a sisterly bond."

John also celebrated the milestone, the Masterchef judge shared another never-before-seen photo of the newlyweds from their first dance and added the caption: "Married four weeks today... our first dance. Bloody hell you are gorgeous @lisafaulknercooks properly gorgeous. Love you. Thank you @aynhoepark what a place to celebrate and thank you @jamesfearphotography that’s you in the background. #marriedlife #firstdance #lovelovelove #aynhoepark." In the photograph, John and Lisa can be seen embracing on the dancefloor, covered in glittering lights.

Adorably, Lisa herself replied to the picture: "Four weeks of being your wife and loving every minute of it my husband."

Since their big day, the lovebirds have been sharing plenty of gushy posts about one another. On Monday, John uploaded another gorgeous snap of the former EastEnders actress, in which he expressed his gratitude. He said: "This is my very beautiful wife. And when I feel a bit rubbish she makes me smile. Thank you my Lisa @lisafaulknercooks #loveyou #wife #grateful." Lisa responded with: "Aren't you so very lovely."

