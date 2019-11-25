Strictly's Katya Jones has huge reaction as she reunites with former dance partner The pro dancer met up with Mike Bushell to watch their final dance for the first time

This year's series of Strictly Come Dancing is flying by and soon the 2019 winner will be crowned and given the famous Glitterball trophy. And while Katya Jones was crowned the 2017 champion with dance partner Joe McFadden, this year she missed out on the title with Mike Bushell – but they had a lot of fun along the way nonetheless. On Sunday, the pair reunited to watch their final dance on TV for the first time, and Katya shared video clips of their reactions while watching the programme, which she shared on Instagram Stories. "Yes, look at that!" they exclaimed as they watched themselves chatting to Tess Daly after their final dance.

Katya Jones and Mike Bushell reunited to watch their Strictly exit dance together

"Here we go, here we go!" they laughed as they relived Mike getting Katya's skirt caught over his head as he picked her up. "Conga! And then they wouldn't let me in – watch me try to squeeze in! I literally had to go to the back of the line," Katya revealed. "Tess joined in, Claudia, best exit dance ever. Bruno, Motsi, they joined in too," Mike said. After leaving the competition at the beginning of May, the dance duo received an outpour of love and support from their fans. The day after they left the show, Mike and Katya were gifted a huge box of cupcakes which had pictures of the pair's dances emblazoned across them.

The dance duo left the competition earlier in November

After their exit, Katya took to her social media page to praise Mike for all his efforts the past few months. "Honestly it's so hard to find words to describe how proud I feel @mikebushellofficial," she said. "Or there's just too much I want to say! How you threw yourself into this wild experience, how you kept turning up every day with a smile on your face and positive energy no matter what, showing everyone that there’s no such thing as CAN'T, inspiring others with your example, going beyond what anyone expected from you, making me the lucky teacher to have such a fantastic student - is only few things that I admire you for.

"I take my hat off to you partner," she added. "I’ve had the most wonderful journey, and all I can hope for is that you did too and that memories that you will take away from this is something you can cherish forever! But most important and above all that- You have the KINDEST HEART and I don’t feel sad for us, I feel that it’s a beautiful celebration of what you have achieved!!! I will forever remain Mike Bushell number one fan! And we did CONGA as our last dance!"

