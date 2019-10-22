Strictly's Katya Jones jokes about new feud rumours in show with hilarious message The Strictly pro is partnered with Mike Bushell on the BBC One dance show

Strictly star Katya Jones has proved her sense of humour once again after the pro was forced to deny new claims that she was giving celebrity dance contestant Catherine Tyldesley an evil look on Saturday night's show. Many fans had taken to social media to question whether there was a feud between the pair, but Katya was quick to shut down the naysayers in the best way possible. Taking to Instagram Stories, the star shared a screengrab of herself looking at Catherine, alongside a comment that read: "Oh ya @katyajones your on the telly hen," which she responded: "You make me laugh people!"

Strictly star Katya Jones hit back at rumours that she was giving Catherine Tyldesley evils

Katya and her celebrity partner Mike Bushell found themselves in the dance-off on Saturday night alongside David James and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova. The pair had performed a Salsa to Jump On It by the Sugarhill Gang, and were saved by all four judges who decided that they gave the more entertaining performance out of the two. Following on from the intense moment, Katya took to Instagram to praise Mike for his hard work. She wrote: "Partner, this was our first dance off. Not a nice place to be, but you handled it brilliantly and we will continue to have fun and work hard for as long as it may continue! I would love for your Strictly journey to be the one you’ll remember with the smile on your face."

Katya and dance partner Mike Bushell are getting ready for Halloween week

Mike has been learning a lot from Katya and has been praising her teaching abilities throughout the competition. The BBC presenter has also lost an impressive amount of weight since his vigorous training sessions with Katya began. During an interview with Katya on Loose Women, Mike revealed that he had already lost a stone. "I like my food, my wine and my beer," he shared. "It just shows how good dancing is for you. Dancing is transforming. I'm standing up straight, I have a different posture - we are a nation of looking down at our mobile phones."

The pair have been having a lot of fun throughout the competition and have been entertaining fans with their eccentric dance moves. At the beginning of the month, they hit headlines after Katya fell over during their live dance, and was forced to deny that she was drunk after she pretended to fall over again. Appearing on Loose Women after the incident, Katya opened up about the night, telling the panel: "In the dance hall, it's such a normal thing [to fall over]," she explained. "I just wanted him to carry on – that's all I cared about." Shown a clip of her falling over for a second time, in front of Claudia Winkleman, the dancer confirmed she had done that on purpose for comic effect, adding: "See, that's how good my acting skills are!"

