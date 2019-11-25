Strictly star Oti Mabuse responds after discovering who has a crush on her The pro dancer is currently competing in Strictly with Kelvin Fletcher

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is as gripped as the rest of the nation to I'm a Celebrity, and had the surprise of her life while watching it on Sunday evening, only to hear Roman Kemp reveal that he had a crush on her. The pro dancer responded to his remarks on Twitter during the show, writing: "Did he just say that? Lol." Fans were quick to comment on Oti's modest remark, with one writing: "He did! You are a beautiful lady," while another added: "I don't blame him." A third commented: "He dad haha but it's true, you are a beautiful girl." Other viewers were hopeful that Roman's admission would mean that he would potentially sign up for Strictly next year. "That's next year's partner sorted," one quipped. "Strictly 2020 – Roman Kemp and Oti Mabuse," another added.

Oti Mabuse was watching I'm a Celebrity when Roman Kemp revealed he had a crush on her

Oti is currently competing in Strictly with dance partner, Kelvin Fletcher, and the pair impressed judges and viewers at home on Saturday night, avoiding the dreaded dance-off and gaining a place in the quarter-finals, which is also Musical week. The star had an extra-special Saturday night on the BBC One dance show, having been supported by The Greatest Dancer Winner Ellie Ferguson, who she mentored at the beginning of the year. Ellie went on to dance on Sunday's Results Night, and was cheered on by Oti, who stepped out to cheer her on after her performance.

The Strictly star has made it to the quarter-finals with dance partner Kelvin Fletcher

While it was a weekend of many highs for Oti, the star admitted on Monday morning that she was now struggling after losing her voice, meaning that the first rehearsal of the week wasn't expected to run as smoothly as she hoped. Taking to Instagram Stories, the star shared a video of fellow dancer Giovanni Pernice poking fun of her misfortune. "Oti without [her] voice is the best Monday ever," he exclaimed. "I can't believe it that you're really without a voice. I mean this is my prayer every single night - finally!"

It's not just Oti who has been struggling either. Kelvin revealed the extent of his dance injuries ahead of their performance on Saturday. The 35-year-old took to social media to share a series of videos of his ailments and wrote: "Cruisin' for a bruisin'. Proof! Dancing with @OtiMabuse can be a bruising affair! Team #Floti, giving it our all for #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly2019." He later shared a post showing the star put his feet in ice, in order to help aide the injury.

