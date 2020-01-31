The I'm a Celebrity jungle's waterfall shower, hammock beds and fire-cooked meals are a far cry from the luxury of Nadine Coyle's home. The former Girls Aloud singer has provided her Instagram followers with snippets of her home primarily via pictures of her Christmas decorations. But whatever the season, it's clear that the Sound of the Underground singer's lavish abode will look impeccably stylish.

With soft cream walls, ornate fireplaces and granite work surfaces, Nadine's property is the perfect balance between sleek modern designs and beautiful period features. In a picture showing her freshly cooked frittatas, the 34-year-old gave her 181,000 followers a glimpse into her sleek kitchen, complete with brown and grey speckled granite worktops. A pretty cream cake stand, glass crystal jar and muted grey mug also give an insight into the subtle and elegant look she has opted for.

Back in 2013, she showed off her three stunning Christmas trees in her hallway, lounge and dining room, all of which were decorated with simple white lights, red baubles and a big red bow at the top. In the background, her classic style of muted cream walls and carpets and white wooden window shutters can be seen alongside more festive foliage wound around the bannister of the wooden and cream staircase.

One room in her house that is especially stunning is her lounge, which can be seen in a picture of her Christmas decorations in 2015. In particular, the open fireplace surrounded by an ornate cream engraved mantelpiece draws your eye to the back wall of the cosy room, with a large cream mirror and dark wallpaper finishing the look.

She lives with her five-year-old daughter Anaiya, whom she shares with her former partner American football star Jason Bell. The Irish singer is said to have split with Jason just months before she joined I'm a Celebrity, after over a decade together.

Can we please talk about how cosy this armchair looks?

