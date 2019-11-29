Lorraine Kelly reduced to tears after daughter makes surprise TV appearance on 60th birthday

Lorraine Kelly was overcome with emotion as she celebrated her 60th birthday in style on Friday! Joined by Ben Shephard for a special episode, the chat show host was treated to a surprise by her younger brother Graham and her daughter Rosie, who appeared on-screen via videolink from Singapore. Lorraine wiped away her tears as they shared stories about why she is so special to them. Rosie told her she would be home at Christmas to carry on the celebrations.

"This is a great surprise! This is the best surprise. You look so pretty, how are you," said Lorraine. Asked what it was like to grow up with Lorraine as a child, her brother explained: "She is a great sister. Dare I say? But angelic at times. She was fun, she was a cool sister. She would hang out with cool friends – her job in journalism."

Meanwhile, her 25-year-old daughter gushed: "She doesn't look like she's 60. I just want to say a big happy birthday and that I'm going to be home soon for Christmas. So we will celebrate it properly. So happy birthday." To which, an overwhelmed Lorraine remarked: "I can't wait to have you home… it's good to talk to you but it's… I'm pleased to see your wee face."

The presenter, who has been awarded with three special achievement gongs this year, had no clue what to expect as the programme went on air. During the show, members of the army and cadets came to surprise Lorraine too. The TV star began to tear up when they announced she was being given the title of Honorary Colonel of the Army Cadets across the UK. The presenter is a passionate supporter of the armed forces.

Wiping away tears as she was handed her uniform and cap, Lorraine said: "Seriously? Gosh that's amazing. Thank you, goodness me. I'm so thrilled." Showbiz reporter and longtime pal, Ross King, joined Lorraine via satellite from LA. He played a special VT with a slew of famous faces wishing congratulations on her landmark celebration, including Oscar-winner Emma Thompson, Dolly Parton, Ant & Dec, Boy George and Kylie.

Simon Cowell said: "You are very feisty... well she's fit as well, but she's sort of turned into a legend." Meanwhile, singer Craig David was also in the studio to say happy birthday. He came armed with gifts, and left even more backstage as he couldn’t carry everything.

