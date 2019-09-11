Lorraine Kelly hits out at online trolls targeting TV presenters The TV presenter spoke about online abuse at the TV Choice Awards

Lorraine Kelly has spoken out against social media trolls in a powerful speech which she delivered at the TV Choice Awards on Monday evening. The TV host received the Outstanding Achievement Award which was presented to her by Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan. Lorraine used the opportunity to address the issue of internet bullies. Addressing other TV presenters in the industry, she said: "They have to deal with some really vile things on the internet. They cannot continue. Don't look at the comments, don't take those comments to heart. They're horrible, nasty ants with megaphones." She continued: "Just be kind and enjoy the best business in the world. Aren't we lucky to be in telly?"

Lorraine Kelly addressed trolls while accepting her award on Monday evening

The mother-of-one shared a photo from the event on Instagram, and many of her fans were quick to congratulate her on her achievement. One wrote: "So well done Lorraine, your so down to earth and a inspiration to all, your kind and warm hearted and give so much, you deserve this so much." Another added: "You go girl! Congratulations makes you more and more the queen of breakfast TV. Next step a damehood."

MORE: Sarah Ferguson steps out to attend emotional event close to her heart

Lorraine enjoyed spending the summer with her husband and daughter travelling around India

Lorraine has recently returned to work following the summer holidays. The star enjoyed spending some quality time with husband Steve Smith and their daughter Rosie in India. The trip was extra-special for Lorraine and Steve as they don't get to see Rosie as often as they would like to since she moved to Singapore a few years ago to work for a charity.

READ: Alex Jones gets her hair done for the first time in months

Despite the fact that they miss her very much, Lorraine previously opened up about just how proud she is of Rosie. Talking to Prima magazine, she said: "She was 21 when she moved to the other side of the world for work and is embracing a new culture in Singapore. She's being an independent woman doing amazing things." She added: "It's hard when children leave home anyway, but luckily her lunch hour is 6am for me so I can FaceTime her while I'm getting my hair done."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.