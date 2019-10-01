Lorraine Kelly reveals her dad isn't very well - details The Lorraine star opened up about her parents on Tuesday

Lorraine Kelly was overcome with emotion on Monday when her parents Anne and John made a surprise appearance on Lorraine via a video message to congratulate her on 35 years in broadcasting. And on Tuesday's show, the TV presenter revealed why it had been so special for her, particularly seeing her dad appear in the footage. "He's not very well," she said, before adding: "But he's doing good." In the message, it was evident just how close Lorraine is to her parents, who expressed just how proud they were of her. Her mum Anne said: "35 years on television, it's really hard to believe. She's very clever and did very well. We think the world of her. We don't say it as much as we should. We're not 'lovey-dovey' – she knows we love her. We're very proud of her." John added of Lorraine's career: "She enjoys it very much."

Lorraine Kelly revealed that her dad isn't very well at the moment

The message left Lorraine in tears, and she told her co-star Mark Heyes: "I can't believe you got my mum and dad to do that! My dad never does anything. I love them so much." Monday's Lorraine was slightly different to the normal format as it focused on some of the highlights from the star's career over the past 35 years. The mother-of-one also received special messages from well-known faces, including Hugh Jackman, Helen Mirren, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

MORE: Victoria Beckham accidentally reveals untidy bedroom in hilarious video

Lorraine with her daughter Rosie

READ: Katya Jones' reaction to reuniting with former partner Joe McFadden is the best

While Lorraine's parents live in the UK, her brother and daughter Rosie, 24, both live in Singapore. Rosie moved over there to work for a charity, and while Lorraine is incredibly proud of her only child, she misses her terribly. Talking to Prima magazine, she said: "She [Rosie] was 21 when she moved to the other side of the world for work and is embracing a new culture in Singapore. She's being an independent woman doing amazing things." She added: "It's hard when children leave home anyway, but luckily her lunch hour is 6am for me so I can FaceTime her while I'm getting my hair done." The TV star has also spoken out about her close relationship with her daughter during an interview with Weekend Magazine. She said: "We talk about everything under the sun. I'm her mum, though, I'd never say I was her best friend because she's got her friends already. I'd love to think she tells me everything but she doesn't."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.