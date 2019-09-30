Lorraine Kelly's parents make rare appearance on TV to support their daughter The Lorraine star was marking 35 years in broadcasting

Lorraine Kelly keeps her family out of the spotlight so fans were delighted on Monday morning when her parents Anne and John made a very rare appearance on TV to congratulate her on 35 years in broadcasting. Anne and John sent her a message via a pre-recorded video on Lorraine, where they revealed just how proud they were of their daughter's achievements. Her mum Anne said: "35 years on television, it's really hard to believe. She's very clever and did very well. We think the world of her. We don't say it as much as we should. We're not 'lovey-dovey' – she knows we love her. We're very proud of her." John added of Lorraine's career: "She enjoys it very much."

Lorraine Kelly's parents made a surprise appearance on the Lorraine show

The TV presenter was overcome with emotion after watching her parents' message and wiped away tears, admitting that she wasn't expecting the message. She told her co-star Mark Heyes: "I can't believe you got my mum and dad to do that! My dad never does anything. I love them so much." Monday's Lorraine was slightly different to the normal format as it focused on some of the highlights from the star's career over the past 35 years. The mother-of-one also received special messages from well-known faces, including Hugh Jackman, Helen Mirren, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Lorraine with her daughter Rosie

Lorraine's parents aren't the only members of her family to have appeared on her daytime TV show. Her daughter Rosie, 24, has joined her mum on the programme on a number of occasions, both live in the studio and via video links from Singapore, where she has been living for the past few years. Most recently in March, Rosie sent her mum a sweet message which was shown during a special Mother's Day segment. There is no doubt that Lorraine misses her only child all the while she is living on the other side of the world, but she makes sure that they keep in constant contact. Talking to Prima magazine, she said: "She [Rosie] was 21 when she moved to the other side of the world for work and is embracing a new culture in Singapore. She's being an independent woman doing amazing things." She added: "It's hard when children leave home anyway, but luckily her lunch hour is 6am for me so I can FaceTime her while I'm getting my hair done."

The TV star has also spoken out about her close relationship with her daughter during an interview with Weekend Magazine. She said: "We talk about everything under the sun. I'm her mum, though, I'd never say I was her best friend because she's got her friends already. I'd love to think she tells me everything but she doesn't."

