Saturday marked an incredible 17 years since Girls Aloud got together, and former band members Cheryl Cole and Kimberley Walsh took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. Unfortunately for Nadine Coyle, she won't be able to raise a glass, as she's still Down Under participating in I'm a Celebrity.

Cheryl shared a sweet throwback of the band in their earlier years and added the caption: "Happy 17th birthday GA." Kimberley opted for an explosive series of photos of the girls on tour, adding: "17 years today. Happy Birthday girls."

Cheryl shared an incredible throwback on Instagram

Girls Aloud have been hit by rift rumours since Nadine entered the Australian jungle, but on Monday, Kimberley made an appearance on Loose Women to set the record straight. After reports surfaced that Kimberley, Cheryl and Nicola Roberts had created a Whatsapp group to discuss Nadine's jungle journey, and to vote for her to take part in the Bushtucker trials, Kimberley lay waste to the claims.

Kimberley also shared a sweet post

The singer and mum-of-two said that the reports of the said Whatsapp group are "completely untrue" and even opened up about the emotional reaction she and Cheryl had to the rumours. The 38-year-old said: "How awful though… it is completely untrue but actually it did surprise me and Cheryl, she text me saying 'I'm absolutely crying my eyes out this is awful' and that's how we actually felt. I just don't like the negativity because I do actually want her to do well and I'm impressed that she's doing so great."

However, Kimberley did admit that the relationship between her and Nadine differed to that of hers with Cheryl and Nicola. "There's a genuine real connection between us three, whereas with Sarah and Nadine it just happened to be more of a work relationship."

She continued: "But it's almost like family – you know there's some people in your family that you don't see all the time but if you had to watch them on TV going through something like that you'd feel for them, it actually surprised me how much I do really care."

