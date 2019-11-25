Kimberley Walsh responds to rumours of her rift with I'm a Celebrity's Nadine Coyle The singer has set the record straight

Kimberley Walsh has spoken out on the rumoured rift between herself and her other Girls Aloud bandmates with this years I'm a Celebrity campmate and former lead singer, Nadine Coyle. After reports surfaced that Kimberley, Cheryl and Nicola Roberts had created a Whatsapp group to discuss Nadine's jungle journey, and to vote for her to take part in the Bushtucker trials, Kimberley has now set the record straight.

Speaking on Monday's Loose Women, the singer and mum-of-two said that the reports of the said Whatsapp group are "completely untrue" and even opened up about the emotional reaction she and Cheryl had to the rumours. The 38-year-old said: "How awful though… it is completely untrue but actually it did surprise me and Cheryl, she text me saying 'I'm absolutely crying my eyes out this is awful' and that's how we actually felt."

MORE: How much money are the I'm a Celebrity campmates being paid?

Former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle in this series of I'm a Celebrity

She continued: "I just don't like the negativity because I do actually want her to do well and I'm impressed that she's doing so great." Despite putting the rift rumours to bed, Kimberley did admit that the relationship between her and Nadine differed to that of hers with Cheryl and Nicola. "There's a genuine real connection between us three, whereas with Sarah and Nadine it just happened to be more of a work relationship."

Girls Aloud were together for over ten years

She explained further: "But it's almost like family – you know there's some people in your family that you don't see all the time but if you had to watch them on TV going through something like that you'd feel for them, it actually surprised me how much I do really care."

MORE: Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker react to elimination after predicting fate

The former Strictly Come Dancing runner-up also revealed what it's like watching her former bandmate on the ITV reality show: "It is the weirdest thing to see somebody in there that you know so well – it's more fun though", she admitted.

Kimberley admitted that her, Cheryl and Nicola have a more "genuine" connection

Kimberley also opened up about her surprising emotional reaction when watching Nadine take part in the skydive challenge: "I suddenly just started filling up and streaming with tears, you just realise how much you care for people, because I knew how much of a big deal that was for her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.