Kate Holderness, who is dating I'm a Celebrity contestant Adele Roberts, has hinted that Hollywood A-lister Pamela Anderson might enter the ITV jungle. Speaking to Radio 1 DJ Greg James, Kate, 35, revealed that Pamela has been staying in the same hotel that she and the families of other contestants are staying in.

Kate is currently based at the Palazzo Versace Hotel along with other family members of celebrities on the show, and the Baywatch star has also been spotted there recently. Kate explained: "Pamela Anderson has been randomly spotted. She's staying at the hotel, " to which Greg responded: "That might be related, that they might be putting Pamela Anderson into the jungle." Although Kate was quick to dispel the rumours at first, saying: "I don't think they are. I think she's just chilling," she did then add: "But you never know."

Will Pamela enter the jungle?

Kate revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that she was flying out to Australia to support her girlfriend, telling Adele's fans she was on her way to support her "jungle queen". Sharing a post on Adele's Twitter page, which Kate is running whilst the Radio 1 DJ is in the jungle, the actress tweeted: "About to start the 10,000 mile trip to support our little Queen of the Jungle! I’ll try to keep you updated on insta stories so you can come along for the ride! Missing tonight’s show so please send her all your love for me through the screen! Let’s go."

About to start the 10,000 mile trip to support our little Queen of the Jungle!🇦🇺I’ll try to keep you updated on insta stories so you can come along for the ride! Missing tonight’s show so please send her all your love for me through the screen!🙏🏼Let’s go #TeamAdele ✈️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/YJtsgYrvg0 — Adele Roberts (@AdeleRoberts) November 26, 2019

Kate shared the sweet message on Twitter

On Monday, she shared her excitement at being reunited with Adele, posting a sweet picture of the couple on Instagram. She wrote: "10,307 miles, I’m coming for ya!! Adventure starts tomorrow! Can’t WAIT to get on that bloody bridge & get my little Jungle Queen!!!!!"

