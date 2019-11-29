Find out the truth about what happened with Nadine Coyle and Girls Aloud Nadine is currently on I'm a Celebrity with Caitlyn Jenner and Adele Roberts

Former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle has so far proved herself to be a firm favourite in the I'm a Celebrity jungle. Viewers were anticipating that the 34-year-old popstar might spill some secrets about her former bandmates, and just a few days in Nadine opened up to Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway about her Girls Aloud days, admitting they were plenty of fun but very hard work. The Irish singer also revealed that she no longer speaks to the girls.

Nadine explained: "Everyone gets on with their lives. I was friends with them all, it was all nice and lovely. But I was always in the gay bars with all the guys, I'd be out partying, me and ten guys. I was having a laugh, I was 18-19 years old."

But many fans of the Pop Stars: The Rivals winners have been left wondering whether there's more to it.

Why did Girls Aloud split?

When speaking to The Daily Mail, Nadine claimed that she had been totally blindsided by the 2013 split, adding that none of her bandmates had consulted her about the matter. She elaborated: "Not one of them had breathed a word. I know it sounds incredible but it's true."

The star continued: "It was the last night of the tour. I was in my dressing room getting ready when the management came in and said: 'We need to talk to you. The girls want to split up the band and this is the statement they want to put out.' I thought: 'What?' I said: 'I don't want the band to split up.' They said: 'We know you don't, but that's what's happening.' I said: 'Don't put the statement out. I haven’t read it properly and I have to get dressed. We're about to go on stage.'"

According to Nadine, she even confronted bandmate Sarah Harding about the decision. The star continued: "I went straight to Sarah and said: 'Do you want out of the band too?' She said: 'Yes I do.' I felt numb. It was shock. I definitely hadn't seen that coming."

However, Cheryl Cole cites Nadine as being the person behind the band's split. The Fight For This Love singer told Attitude magazine: "I feel she held us to ransom and then made her solo record deal. It's the truth. She's saying that we broke up the band, so there you go."

Are Girls Aloud friends now?

Some of the band remain extremely close and can often be seen on each other's Instagrams. Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh and Nicole Roberts often share snaps of them enjoying each other's company, most recently in November when they all got together to celebrate Kimberley's 38th birthday, and posted plenty of pictures of the celebrations on social media, proving they are just as close now as they were 17 years ago.

That same week, Kimberley released a statement to The Daily Mail addressing rift rumours among the former group, saying there is "absolutely no rift" between any of the women. Kimberley explained: "Cheryl, Nicola and I… we were just very close. I just don't click with other girls. There is honestly no rift, we just didn't click in the same way that we'd want to see each other every week. It was more than we were work friends."

