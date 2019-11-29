It certainly doesn't come cheap being a member of one of the world's most famous families. Apart from maintaining their lavish lifestyle with expensive cars, clothes and multiple properties, the Kardashians need a burly team of security guards to keep them safe too – and that doesn't come for free! In fact, according to Caitlyn Jenner, her youngest daughter Kylie spends a whopping £270,000 a month on security. That's £3,240,000 a year!

With Kylie's estimated net worth believed to be around £775million ($1billion), it's not like she can't afford the 24-hour protection. But Caitlyn's revelation still left her I'm a Celebrity campmates gobsmacked when she revealed the expense during Thursday night's episode. Discussing her famous family, former EastEnders star Cliff Parisi asked Caitlyn if they need security everywhere they go. "Everywhere," Caitlyn replied. "I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between $300-$400,000 a month on security. Everywhere she goes, it's a big operation." Roman Kemp then asked: "How does that make you feel that your daughters have to go through that just to go to the shops?" The dad-of-six replied: "It's sad but they have been doing it forever, they like the security guys there."

Caitlyn revealed Kylie spends a fortune on security

Earlier this week, Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner finally broke their social media silence over their dad's appearance in the jungle, having been criticised by fans for not publicly showing their support. Both girls liked posts about Caitlyn on her Instagram account, which is currently being run by her 'partner', Sophia Hutchins.

Kendall and Kylie have now publicly shown support for Caitlyn

Kendall – who is the highest-paid model in the world – took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a screengrab of Caitlyn dancing with former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, and added the caption: "Always rooting for you, strongest person in the world. Just because I'm not posting doesn't mean I'm not supporting. I love my dad! Everyone chill." As for Kylie, she was seen liking a photo of Caitlyn and her beloved pet dogs on Tuesday.

It was big sister Kim Kardashian, however, who first threw her weight behind her former stepdad when she retweeted a video of Caitlyn singing to her campmates. In the video, the Olympian could be seen singing a rendition of Rise and Shine to her fellow celebs. Kim not only shared the video of Caitlyn giving the camp a hilarious motivational morning speech but also added the caption: "I literally recorded this and set it as my alarm a few weeks ago."

