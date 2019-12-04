Spencer Matthews and James Middleton clearly enjoy a close friendship. The two men first bonded when Spencer's brother James Matthews started dating James's sister Pippa Middleton, and in May 2017 the two families officially joined when Pippa and James were married. This week, Spencer showed just how well the pair get on by sharing a video showing him hitching a ride on James’s famous dog-friendly bike. Spencer, 31, captured a few moments of his ride on his Instagram Stories - and he even got to travel with two of James's dogs! In the clip, Spencer can be seen on the bike, with 32-year-old James seated behind him. "Struggled to get picked up by a cab," he says to the camera. "Lo and behold, got picked up by Middy's dog bike. Absolute belter!"

Spencer Matthews hitched a ride on James Middleton's dog bike

It comes after Spencer shared a throwback photo at the start of 2019, showing the two friends leaping up in the air together, while dressed in their top hats and suits. Alongside the image, which was taken at Spencer's June 2018 wedding to Vogue Williams, Spencer wrote: "Thought I'd share this fun snap of @jmidy and I on my wedding day to the one and only @voguewilliams. What an amazing weekend that was… Feel lucky every day to be married to her."

It's been a big year for James. The younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge announced his engagement to French financial analyst Alizee Thevenet in October. The happy couple confirmed the exciting news on Instagram, writing, "She said OUI! Our secret is out but we couldn't be happier to share the news." James reportedly met the 29-year-old French beauty when she said hello to his dog Ella in the South Kensington Club last year, and the pair started dating soon after. They were pictured kissing during a New Year's holiday in St Barts in January, a year after the entrepreneur ended his five-year relationship with actress and presenter Donna Air.