Hugh Grant made a rare appearance with his wife Anna Eberstein on Tuesday as the couple enjoyed a date night to support his latest movie The Gentlemen. The couple attended a VIP screening of the gangster flick, directed by Guy Ritchie, at the Curzon Mayfair in London. The actor, 59, couldn't help but smile as he posed beside the television producer, 39, and wrapped his arm around her waist when they stepped out onto the red carpet.

Hugh was once known for his bachelor status and his refusal to marry but pulled a huge U-turn last May when he married Anna in a civil ceremony. The father-of-five rarely opens up about his private life but admitted in June 2018 that he should have tied the knot years ago. "I should have done it before. I'm just lucky. I've got a great wife. I love her… it just seemed like a nice cosy thing to do," he said on US chat show Today.

Hugh and Anna looked gorgeous on the red carpet

He also explained how it bothered him that the family would be separated while going through immigration at airports because of their different surnames. The Notting Hill star explained: "We've got three kids together, we live together, and I didn't like the moment at immigration. Immigration people would say, alright, all the Grants through here, and I'd go through with my children. And all the others through there. She'd go through with the nannies. It wasn't right."

The couple share three children

It was actually Hugh's ex-girlfriend and good friend Elizabeth Hurley who revealed that he and Anna had welcomed their third child together in March 2018. Speaking about Hugh as a dad on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said: "He had another one last week. He has five. He was over 50 when he spawned them all. He's an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It's improved him. He's gone up the scale."

Anna and Hugh already had two children together: their son John, who they welcomed in 2012, followed by a daughter in 2015. Hugh also has a nine-year-old daughter Tabitha and a son Felix with his former partner, Tinglan Hong.

