What is Hugh Grant's net worth? Everything you need to know about the actor

He may be one of Britain's biggest exports, so it's no wonder Hugh Grant is the guilty pleasure of many film and TV fans. The actor is best known for playing the floppy-haired bumbling Englishman in romantic comedies such as Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral, but in recent years he's won over a new generation of younger fans after playing the villain in Paddington 2 and the suave Daniel Cleaver in Bridget Jones's Diary. Hugh has been an international star since the nineties, been linked to some of the most beautiful women in the world, and now he's back in the spotlight as a father-of-five and newlywed. The actor's net worth is approximately £60m – see how he has made his fortune…

What movies has Hugh Grant been in?

Hugh's acting career spans three decades. As of 2019, his films have grossed a total of nearly £2.3bn worldwide from 29 theatrical releases. He became an international Hollywood star overnight in 1994 with the release of Four Weddings and a Funeral, for which he won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for Best Actor. Following this breakthrough role, Hugh was cast in Mickey Blue Eyes, Sense and Sensibility, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones's Diary, Two Weeks Notice, About a Boy, Love Actually, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Florence Foster Jenkins to name a few blockbusters.

He has most recently impressed in miniseries, A Very English Scandal. Hugh played politician Jeremy Thorpe, who was accused of wanting to assassinate his lover and model Norman Scott, played by Ben Whishaw, his co-star from Paddington 2. Speaking to the BBC, Hugh said: "I've had these wonderful suits styled, this very distinctive Jeremy Thorpe style. He loved a double-breasted waistcoat, he had a ridiculous watch chain. There's a temptation to do an imitation especially when you have archive footage... You kind of need to reinvent him in your own way. It's a bloody good character, a fascinating character. A man of charm, wit and political talent but at the same time with a very dark side."

Hugh has been an international star since the nineties

The Oxford-educated actor sadly suffered a breakdown in the noughties. In 2007, he was arrested on allegations of assault made by a paparazzo. "I went mad in 2007," he admitted during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "I got on the plane to go home, open a newspaper reading the football results – and burst into tears. And I couldn't stop crying for three weeks. It was completely absurd. I'd go to a cafe and they'd say, 'You want skimmed milk or regular?' and I'd burst into tears. So I went to see shrinks then." Hugh even went to see a hypnotist – to no success. It left him feeling "tense as a toad" rather than relaxed. "I'm totally miserable and self-conscious but because I'm English and polite I can't say that so I go, 'Yes, I'm very relaxed,'" said Hugh.

What property does Hugh Grant own?

Apart from his extensive filming credits, Hugh also has other sources of income. He has an impressive property portfolio, owning a £10m home in – coincidentally – Notting Hill. Hugh and his wife Anna bought the mansion in 2016. He also owns a villa in his wife's native Sweden, paying £507,000 for a seafront property in the resort of Torekov in 2015.

Hugh has also splashed out on a property in Chelsea which he bought for £2m in 2010, plus a terraced house in Fulham, which he purchased for £3.6m in 2013 for the mother of his two children, Tinglan Hong. He and his ex-girlfriend Jemima Khan also reportedly paid £18m for a six-bedroom mansion on Chelsea Square. "I keep buying places then deciding they are not very nice and then buying other places," he once quipped. "I now own about 17 houses in London, all of them horrible and badly decorated."

The actor most recently starred in A Very English Scandal with Ben Whishaw

How else does Hugh Grant make his money?

In 1994, Hugh became founder and director of UK-based Simian Films Limited production company. He appointed his girlfriend of the time, Elizabeth Hurley, as the head of development to look for prospective projects. The company closed its US office in 2002 and Hugh resigned as director in December 2005.

Who is Hugh Grant married to and how many children does he have?

Hugh's list of famous girlfriends include Elizabeth Hurley, who he met in 1987 while filming Remando Al Viento, and Jemima Khan, who he dated from 2004 to 2007. He has also been linked to his co-stars, including Martine McCutcheon from Love Actually, Drew Barrymore from Music and Lyrics and Sandra Bullock from Two Weeks Notice.

Hugh and his Love Actually co-star Martine McCutcheon

Hugh celebrated a big milestone this year. He said goodbye to his bachelor days and tied the knot with his long-term partner, Anna Eberstein, with whom he shares three children. The couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony at the end of May 2018, with Hugh revealing on the Today show: "I should have done it before. I'm just lucky. I've got a great wife. I love her. It just seemed like a nice cosy thing to do."

It was actually Hugh's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley, who he has remained close to, who revealed that he and Anna welcomed their third child in March. Speaking about Hugh as a dad on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Elizabeth said: "He had another one last week. He has five. He was over 50 when he spawned them all. He's an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It's improved him. He's gone up the scale."

Hugh married his long-term partner Anna Eberstein in May

Hugh also has a daughter Tabitha and a son Felix with his former partner, Tinglan Hong. The actor has previously opened up about becoming a dad for the first time, saying it was "the nicest thing that's ever happened to me". He said on People TV: "It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case and they love you and it's all enchanting."

