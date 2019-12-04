Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper admitted he was a tad bit jealous after hearing that I'm a Celebrity star Myles Stephenson fancies his wife. Kate and Myles are currently living together in the Australian jungle and on Monday night, the 28-year-old singer revealed his crush on the 52-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter.

WATCH: Kate Garraway's husband has best reaction to hearing Myles Stephenson fancies his wife

During an appearance on Lorraine on Wednesday, Derek was quizzed about his thoughts on the matter, and he humorously replied: "So what I always say is, 'What has he got that I haven't got?'" After prompting laughter from Lorraine Kelly, Derek continued: "But also, at first I was a little bit jealous and paranoid, but then I remembered that she was my wife. So when she comes out, she's coming home to me, right? So I guess I'm the winner really."

Derek and their two children, Darcey and Bill, are in Australia

After Lorraine commented that Kate has never looked better, wearing no makeup in the jungle and showing off her fabulous figure in her swimsuits, Derek agreed: "Absolutely. I'm falling in love with her all over again to be honest. You see how clever she is, how funny she is, how hardworking she is and how stunning she is. My favourite's the blue swimsuit actually but I think she looks a knockout."

MORE: A look back at Kate Garraway's wedding to Derek Draper

Myles admitted to fancying Kate in I'm a Celebrity

MORE: Kate Middleton joins the Queen and Camilla at dazzling Nato reception

Earlier this week in the I'm a Celebrity camp, Myles openly told Kate that he thought she was "beautiful" and one of his TV crushes. The campmates were chatting about Myles' love life and asked him about his various trysts. Myles admitted that he had enjoyed a night with a woman older than Kate, to which the GMB star responded: "That's good to know because I think when you approach 50 it feels like you are no longer attractive. It's a massive number and it feels like a big thing." Myles replied: "You are one of my TV crushes, you are beautiful." In the Bush Telegraph, Kate modestly quipped: "I think he might have been being kind. That was his charity work for the year!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.