Hugh Grant appeals for return of stolen script with months of notes

Hugh Grant has appealed for the return of a script filled with notes that was stolen from his car on Sunday night. The Paddington 2 actor took to Twitter to make the request, writing: "In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script. Many weeks' worth of notes and ideas. And perhaps my children's medical cards." He then included an address to Ealing Studios in the hopes that someone would return to script there.

Hugh's Twitter followers were quick to reach out, with one writing: "You may be lucky... Someone stole my mother's handbag from the back of a restaurant chair. Someone else found it under a cab seat & posted it back to her using the address in her diary. From NYC to Berkshire. So various digits crossed for you," another person added: "Keep an eye on Ebay for the script. So sorry this happened to you. I hope the new project will be equally as brilliant as A Very English Scandal is." Of course, others poked fun at the situation, with comedian David Baddiel writing: "I'm sorry. I've had very bad writer's block." Another person tweeted: "Romcom scripts are popular with criminals."

Although Hugh has yet to reveal which script has gone missing, according to IMDB the star has two projects coming up including Toff Guys, a crime film to be directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Dockery, and The Undoing, a TV miniseries based on the novel You Should Have Known. style="background-color:initial">The actor has recently been nominated for several awards for his role in A Very English Scandal, including a Satellite Award, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics' Choice Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.

