I’m a Celebrity’s James Haskell shows off weight loss in shirtless snap He also posted a message to fans after losing the public vote to Caitlyn Jenner

Living in the Australian jungle may come with its downsides (bugs and snakes and celebrity clashes, oh my). But I'm a Celebrity star James Haskell proved in his latest Instagram post that it can have its advantages, too. The mixed martial artist posted a shirtless photo on Wednesday showing off his admirable six-pack – and he's clearly in better shape than ever. There's no danger of the 34-year-old becoming too precious about keeping trim, though – while posing, James was shovelling a slice of pizza into his mouth and holding on to a bottle of beer, both of which must have seemed like unimaginable luxuries after more than two weeks in the outback!

James attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding with wife Chloe Madeley

The retired rugby player captioned the revealing picture: "Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me! Sadly, I didn’t make the cut but I loved every second of my @imacelebrity experience! The most important thing to me is the opinion and respect of my fellow campmates, with whom I have lived for the last 17 days. I was truly touched and humbled by their reactions this morning in camp. Also cannot thank @andrewismaxwell, @adeleroberts and @cliffparisi enough for their amazingly kind and generous words to me today. Here’s to another slice [pizza emoji] and [beer emoji], and on to the next adventure."

James was in the Australian jungle for 17 days

James became the fourth celebrity to leave the ITV reality TV show after losing the public vote to Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner. Also enjoying the comforts of post-camp life are DJ Adele Roberts, comedian Andrew Maxwell, and Call The Midwife star Cliff Parisi. Celebrities still in the running to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle include Ian Wright, Kate Garraway, and Roman Kemp.

Adele commented on James' post: "We love you, Big Jim! Enjoy that pizza & we’ll see you tomorrow xx," while his other followers also left messages of support, including: "Well done big man!!! You did Amazing bro," "Done good big guy," and: "Great to watch - I could do with a 2-week jungle trip to cut down for Xmas!!"