It has been revealed that Coronation Street's Andy Whyment underwent life-saving surgery moments after his birth to fix a collapsed lung, and that without it, the actor might not be here today. Speaking to The Mirror while her son is in the I'm a Celebrity jungle, Andy's mum Jackie explained that the surgery left him with two star-shaped scars, and that their unique shape led her and Andy's dad, Fred, to believe that he was destined to be famous.

Jackie explained: "He had problems at birth and had to have two tubes put in his chest whilst on a ventilator. They left scars in the shape of two stars. Fred said he was going to be a star. We were advised to get a priest, but he fought. We knew then he was here for a purpose. He was in the special care unit for six weeks."

Andrew's parents knew he was destined for great things

Fred has also spoken about his son's natural showbiz persona, telling a Corrie fan page: "When he was at nursery and infants he stood out in school plays – you could hear him singing above everyone else."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's staggering I'm A Celebrity salary revealed

Andrew is a fan favourite in the I'm a Celebrity jungle

MORE: I'm A Celebrity: James Haskell is being cheered on by Mike and Zara Tindall!

Andy, born in Salford in 1981, is best known for playing Kirk Sutherland in Corrie, and has spoken openly about his illness. The doting dad previously explained: "They read me the last rites. They didn’t think I was going to live. If I’d been born ten years earlier I wouldn’t have stood a chance because they wouldn’t have had the medical equipment."

The 38-year-old actor has been impressing I'm a Celebrity viewers with his wit and perseverance, and is currently a favourite to win the show. The soap star's Instagram is full of sweet messages from fans, as is his Twitter. Many have left messages including: "Yes let's have Andy King of the Jungle," and: "He's the best. Comes across as such a nice, decent guy."