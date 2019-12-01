Kate Garraway: see her transformation from ITV News in 1994 to I'm a Celebrity 2019 The Good Morning Britain presenter has been reporting the news since the age of 27

Kate Garraway has been a popular addition to the I'm a Celebrity cast of 2019 and is currently roughing it in Australia in the hope of being crowned Queen of the Jungle. The TV presenter has been on our screens for over a decade, having started out her career in the spotlight in 1994 at the age of 27, where she worked at the South edition of the ITV News Central on ITV Central as a reporter and news presenter. Kate later became talent spotted by a boss who viewed her presenting on the news channel, which saw her become a co-presenter of the South East edition of ITV News Meridian.

Kate Garraway started out her career in broadcasting in 1994, at the age of 27

Watch Kate Garraway and her famly talking about her jungle experience

The star went on to work on GMTV in 2000, where she worked alongside presenters including Andrew Castle, Eamonn Holmes, and John Stapleton. When GMTV changed to Daybreak, Kate became the entertainment editor for the show, later taking over from Christine Lampard as the main presenter for a short period of time, before Lorraine Kelly took over. Kate continued to front the show each Friday. Now that Daybreak has been taken over by Good Morning Britain, Kate co-presents the show twice a week with Ben Shepherd – who has been cheering her on in the jungle, and even encouraging fans to vote for her to do the Bushtucker trials.

The GMB presenter is currently taking part in the 2019 series of I'm a Celebrity

Kate was married to her former ITV Meridian boss Ian Rumsey from 1998 until 2002. She went on to meet now-husband Derek Draper, who she tied the knot with in 2005. The pair share children Darcey, 13, and William, ten. The doting mum revealed before she took part on I'm a Celebrity that she was going on the show at her children's request. Her family flew out to Australia on Tuesday to be there when she leaves the jungle.

Before leaving for Australia, Kate and her family sat down with HELLO!. "It's all their fault," Kate laughed as she spoke about her children's persistence in her taking part in the show. "Darcey really got into the last couple of series and kept saying: 'You should so do this Mum,' and things like: 'You should eat that slug from the garden, or jump off of that wall, to practise.’ It’s been a war of attrition."

Darcey added: "Mum was very nervous and quite reluctant, but Bill and I really wanted her to do it. I think she will be okay sleeping outside with the animals, but she’s more nervous about eating and skydiving." Bill said: “We’ve been helping Mum get prepared and giving her tips on things like how to build fires. We’re really proud of her." "The kids will be watching and then they will get to come out and be part of the whole thing," Kate said. "Hopefully they will get to meet Ant and Dec – they’re very excited about that."

