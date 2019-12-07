Karen Hauer has shared a hilarious video of her dog Marley howling along to her opera singer boyfriend David Webb, and it's by far the funniest video you'll see today. Taking to Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing star filmed her gorgeous pooch Marley as she relaxed in her dog bed. As David starts singing, Marley begins to howl along – and the higher David's impressive voice goes, the louder Marley gets! At one point the opera singer can be heard telling his pet: "Marley let me finish." You can watch the side-splitting video below.

The talented pair seem to be going from strength to strength, and even gave their first interview as a couple exclusively to HELLO! in October. Karen and David have been living together since April, and share their beautiful home with their three dogs.

Karen and David have been going from strength to strength

When speaking to HELLO!, Karen, 37, couldn't help but gush about her boyfriend, saying: "He's my rock. It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul."

David, 36, was just as quick to share some sweet words about Karen, telling the magazine: "Karen inspires me to be the best version of myself. I'm the luckiest man on this earth."

The couple also revealed for the first time how they met at the UK premiere of the Disney film Coco in January 2018, several months after the breakdown of Karen's marriage to reigning Strictly champion Kevin Clifton. "I don't watch TV and I didn't really know the Strictly dancers, so I asked what she did," revealed David, who is currently performing with the English Touring Opera.

Karen, who initially teased David by telling him she was a painter, said: "It was just nice to chat with someone, to laugh and for it to be so natural; to have a really normal conversation."

