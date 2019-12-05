Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher has his family and famous friends rooting for him and Oti Mabuse to pick up the Glitterball trophy – all except his little girl! The former Emmerdale actor recently revealed on This Morning that daughter Marnie, three, is wanting Anton du Beke and Emma Barton to win the competition as they remind her of a: "Real-life prince and princess." What's more, Anton has struck up a sweet friendship with Marnie after the pair met during rehearsals in Blackpool. Marnie reminded the pro dancer of his own children, two-year-old twins George and Henrietta, and made the little girl's day. Kelvin revealed: "We were in Blackpool and I took Marnie up to rehearsals, and Anton – I mean I love him anyway, but he has got a daughter of a similar age and she just wouldn't leave him alone. They were cuddling all day. It was beautiful to see."

Anton du Beke has a sweet friendship with Kelvin Fletcher's daughter Marnie

Anton is a doting dad to his young children, who he shares with wife Hannah Summers. The pro dancer delighted fans last week after sharing a rare video on Instagram of George and Henrietta showcasing their dance moves. In the caption, he wrote: "Aren't they a couple of beauties?! #imdancing #startthemyoung #strictly #charleston." While the twins are usually kept out of the spotlight by their protective parents, they made their TV debut in May during Anton's cooking segment on This Morning, entitled Anton du Bake's Baking Fails.

Kelvin with his wife Eliza and their children Marnie and Milo

More recently, the adorable duo made an appearance during the Strictly Come Dancing: the Professionals programme, not long before the current series began. The pair were with mum Hannah as they filmed a special message for dad Anton. Hannah said: "Hi my darling, we are here to wish you the very best. We think it's about time you bring home a trophy for this room." The mum-of-two then turned to her son and asked: "George, what would you give daddy?" to which the little boy exclaimed: "Ten!"

Earlier in the year, Anton opened up about his family life in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. On the subject of his twins, he revealed: "They love singing and dancing – it’s gorgeous. I can't wait to sing a song or do a dance with them on stage. That would be a dream come true." Whichever career path they choose to dance down, though, the twins have their father's support. "I don't mind what they end up doing – I want them to try everything and go from there," Anton said.

