Karen Hauer and David Webb shared some very exciting news with their fans on Thursday – they are teaming up to host a Christmas event for a cause close to their hearts. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer and her boyfriend revealed they are set to host Carols at Crispin, a night of Christmas carols to raise money for the animal charity Wild at Heart.

The couple announced the special event on Instagram Stories, with Karen re-posting David's message that read: "@karenhauer and I are hosting a Christmas Evening @crispin_el to raise money for @wild_at_heart foundation 6pm on 16th December 2019."

Karen Hauer and David Webb are hosting a charity event together

Karen and David will be taking their three beloved pet dogs, Betty, Marley and Phoebe, along for the event, where they're promising a night of Christmas carols and stories, dog drawing, and refreshments including mince pies and mulled wine.

The festive night out will come just two days after the Strictly Come Dancing live final, which Karen will be hoping to reach with her celebrity dance partner Chris Ramsey. Karen and David will subsequently spend Christmas together for the first time, with the opera singer planning to join his girlfriend and her family in New York for the holidays.

Strictly pro Karen and David gave their first interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine in October, where they opened up about their relationship and home life together for the first time. "He's my rock. It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul," the 37-year-old dancer told the magazine.

Addressing the prospect of marriage, Karen told HELLO!: "Never say never. It’s really beautiful to be married, regardless of what’s happened in the past."

