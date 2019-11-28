Karen Hauer has announced on Instagram that it's been a whole month she adopted her sweet dog Phoebe! The Strictly star shared the sweet milestone on social media, writing beneath a picture of the three-legged pooch: "Happy one month in your forever home Phoebe bear." Karen's partner, opera singer David Webb, also dedicated a post to Phoebe, adding: "Our little three-legged warrior Phoebe has only been with us a month but I can't imagine a time without her now."

The couple announced that they had adopted Phoebe in October on an Instagram page dedicated to Phoebe and their other two dogs, Betty and Marley, called Adventures of Betty, Marley, Phoebe. Karen and David uploaded an adorable photo of Phoebe and added the caption: "Guys! We have a new sister called Phoebe. She’s really fun and she’s asked if she can come on our adventures with us, should we let her?"

Karen shared the sweet snap on Instagram

Needless to say, fans were thrilled by the news, and many flocked to the comments section of the post to say so. One wrote: "Wow! She's absolutely gorgeous. She's one lucky little girl," while another added: "So cute!" Even Katya Jones couldn't resist Phoebe's sweet looks, and made sure to like the post.

Also in October, Karen and David took part in their first joint interview exclusively for HELLO!, and they were both quick to gush about each other. Of David, Karen, 37, said: "He's my rock. It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul."

David, 36, said of Karen: "Karen inspires me to be the best version of myself. I'm the luckiest man on this earth."

