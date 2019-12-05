Dianne Buswell supported by Strictly co-stars as she's named UK's top new YouTuber She's following in the footsteps of her boyfriend Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell was celebrating on Thursday, after being listed as the UK's most-subscribed new YouTuber of 2019. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer beat famous faces including footballer Jesse Lingard and Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp to claim the top spot, after clocking up 228,000 followers on her YouTube channel in nine months.

Sharing a post about the news on Instagram, Dianne wrote: "Well this is pretty cool!!! Thanks so much to everybody who has been watching my channel and enjoying my Di @ 5's. Number 1 who would have thought."

Dianne Buswell shared her excitement at reaching 100k subscribers in April

Dianne was quickly congratulated by many of her Strictly co-stars, including Neil Jones, who commented: "Yes @diannebuswell doing what we all knew you could do." Amy Dowden wrote: "YAS girl!!!!!" Meanwhile, former contestant Gemma Atkinson commented with clapping emojis.

The 30-year-old was inspired by her boyfriend Joe Sugg to make a foray into vlogging in March. As well as launching her personal channel, Dianne has also joined forces with Joe to launch their own cooking channel, In the Pan with Joe and Dianne, which has close to 250,000 subscribers. Dianne appears to have won viewers over with her videos, which include everything from pranks to makeup tutorials and the secrets behind her famous red hair.

Also making the top ten on YouTube's list of top 10 UK breakout creators are Katie Price and vlogging duo Connor and Liana, while Jesse Lingard's behind-the-scenes insights into his life on and off the pitch have seen him reach 309,000 subscribers and number four on the list.

Dianne was inspired by Joe Sugg to launch her own YouTube channel

It has been almost a year since Dianne confirmed her relationship with Joe, after the pair reached the final of Strictly alongside Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, plus Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice. The couple's relationship appears to have gone from strength-to-strength in the past 12 months, with Joe asking Dianne to move in with him in August, and supporting his girlfriend after her shock exit from Strictly in October. The pair will be back on our screens on Christmas Day, after reuniting on the dancefloor for the Strictly Christmas special.

