Gordon Ramsay is currently on safari, and the Michelin starred chef has shared his scary encounter with a wild hippo on Instagram. On Friday, the doting dad uploaded a video of a hippo in a river. All starts off well, and the beautiful animal simply flicked away flies with its ears as it plodded through the water, but things quickly took a turn for the worse when the animal disappeared from sight and someone off camera told Gordon to "run".

Filming the animal, Gordon can be heard saying: "That is my dear friend Mr Hippo, who's getting rather close to me. I think it's that time of night where he's a little bit hungry, so I better move."

The animal then disappears from sight, prompting the Hell's Kitchen star to say: "Oh, just gone down [nervous laughter]. If you don't come up in five seconds I'm out of here. Show me where you are…" The hippo then briefly reappeared, noticeably closer to where Gordon was standing. The 53-year-old cheekily added: "Smile, you're on camera."

At first, Gordon could see the hippo

Things quickly intensified, though, when the animal once again disappeared. "Where is he?" Gordon asked, concerned. He wisely decided: "I'm going to get out of these bushes. Now, I know they can't swim, but they can walk fast underwater."

The hippo then disappeared from sight

Gordon can then be heard speaking to someone off camera. The dad-of-five asked: "Do we have to go? Seriously?" Although it's unclear what is then said to the chef, it appeared to be urgent, as Gordon then ran out of the bush as he said: "Run."

It's not known who Gordon is with on safari, but it's certainly not his 19-year-old daughter Holly, who is back in London. On Friday, the teenager took to Instagram to reveal that she was enjoying dinner at Lucky Cat, her dad's Asian inspired restaurant in Mayfair.

