Tilly Ramsay wore a £2,200 Alex Perry dress for her 18th birthday party and you can buy it now

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly just celebrated her eighteenth birthday and boy did she do it in style! Not only was there a star-studded guest list with the likes of Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz Beckham in attendance, but there was also a live performance from music royalty Ed Sheeran. However, everyone knows that the birthday outfit is one of the most important parts, right? Well, the celebrity chef's daughter did not disappoint as she wowed in a glittery gold Alex Perry dress and it's available now… if you can spare a cheeky £2,200 that is.

Tilly with her sisters, Holly and Meghan and mum, Tana

Perfectly following her party's 007 theme, Tilly made sure all eyes were on her as she dazzled in the gold sequin dress - there's no question that the teenager was oozing the glamour of a Bond girl. The 18-year-old's floor-length gown came with a slit down the back so that she could easily walk in the black strappy stilettos which she paired with the look. When it came to jewellery, Tilly opted for minimal accessories so to let her dress take centre stage. For her beauty look, the young TV presenter let her long blonde locks hang loose in perfectly tonged waves whilst rocking a steller tan, a dark smoky eye and a nude pink lip.

SHOP: £2,220, Alex Perry at Net-A-Porter

However, no fear if you don't fancy forking out two grand on a dress as ASOS stocks a very similar gold sequinned strapless dress from Goddiva for a more purse-friendly £65. The main difference between the gowns? The ASOS one comes up slightly shorter with long tasselled detail but we think this makes it even more wearable for the upcoming party season - those tables are waiting to be danced on!

SHOP: £65, Goddiva at ASOS

Prior to Tilly's birthday bash, her dad Gordon teased the pair's outfits in an epic TikTok. The short clip saw Tilly and Gordon transform from their loungewear into full glam with the flick of a…. whisk, of course! The caption read: "Fairy godmother tiktok’s with @tillyramsay #party" and had the classic Disney tune "Bippity Boppity Boo" from Cinderella playing in the background - and Gordon's followers went wild for it. One fan branded the video as "iconic" whilst another declared: "I want Gordon to adopt me." One follower even labelled Gordon as their favourite Tik-Toker - It looks like Gordon might have to make his own TikTok account then - the fans have spoken! We don't know about you but if his TikTok's are half as funny as his food reviews on Twitter this is something we NEED to happen.

