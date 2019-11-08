Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly reveals actual boyfriend – and it isn't Gino D'Acampo's son The 18-year-old is the daughter of Gordon Ramsay

It was Tilly Ramsay's 18th birthday on Thursday and the young star celebrated with a candid black and white snap of herself cuddled up to a mystery man – who isn't Gino D'Acampo's son. In the photo, shared on Instagram, Tilly can be seen getting cosy with a young man called Seth in South Africa, just days after chef Gino D'Acampo appeared on This Morning and confirmed that his son Luciano is dating Gordon Ramsay's daughter.

Tilly captioned the sweet snap with a simple black heart emoji, and her famous family were quick to comment on her birthday post. Sister Holly,19, wrote: "Someone tell Luci", seemingly referring to Gino's son, while dad Gordon sternly added: "Wtf…" Beneath Gordon's post, big brother Jack, also 19, added: "@gordongram interrogation time."

Tilly shared the snap on Instagram

Many of Tilly's hundreds of thousands of followers were left confused by the post, asking: "Wait, is he your boyfriend?" and "Wait, what? I thought you were dating Gino's son."

On Tuesday, Gino seemingly confirmed to This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that his son, Luciano, was dating Gordon's daughter Tilly, telling them: "They [have] known each other for a few years now. I don’t really want to say a lot because it’s none of my business. But what a great pleasure I have knowing that my son is dating Gordon’s daughter. Just to really annoy him. That will do it!"

Back in October the Hell's Kitchen chef also told Jonathan Ross that the pair were romantically involved during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. When asked by the chat show host: "He's a good looking man. Luciano, I believe. And he is dating your daughter?" Gordon replied: "Matilda." Jonathan then added: "So Matilda and Luciano – the young Ramsay and the young D'Acampo are an item."

