Gino D'Acampo breaks silence on his son dating Gordon Ramsay's daughter

Chef Gino D'Acampo has confirmed that his son Luciano is dating Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly. Speaking on This Morning to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the 43-year-old said: "They [have] known each other for a few years now. I don’t really want to say a lot because it’s none of my business. But what a great pleasure I have knowing that my son is dating Gordon’s daughter. Just to really annoy him. That will do it!"

The father-of-three was promoting his first-ever children’s book, Get Cooking with Wiskella: Let's Make... Pancakes!, and revealed that his exciting new venture will be packed with stories in which characters search for ingredients. At the end of each story, Gino will provide readers with a step-by-step recipe to cook with the little ones in their life.

It was revealed that Gordon's daughter Tilly, 17, is dating Luciano, also 17, back in October when the Hell's Kitchen star appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show. Asked by his host about rumours Tilly and Luciano had grown close, the 52-year-old chef laughed as he described the situation as a "nightmare". "He's a very handsome young man," Jonathan said as a photo of Gino and Luciano flashed up on screen. "I think maybe Gino isn't the father!"

"He's a good looking man. Luciano, I believe. And he is dating your daughter?" the chat show host continued. "Matilda," Gordon confirmed, much to the audience's approval. "So Matilda and Luciano – the young Ramsay and the young D'Acampo are an item," Jonathan added. "Nightmare!" Gordon concluded with a smile.

Gordon married his wife Tana back in 1996, and the couple share five kids together: Megan, 21, twins Jack and Holly, 19, Tilly and baby Oscar, who is six months old. Gino and his wife Jessica Stellina share three children, Luciana, Rocco, 14, and Mia, seven.

