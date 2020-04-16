He's gracing our screens each week and taking us around the States in Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip in his latest series. Away from TV, however, Gordon Ramsay can be found at home with his family of seven as they self isolate in Cornwall. The Ramsay's have always spent plenty of time together and have even enjoyed marking sweet milestones together, including when his youngest child, Oliver, took his first steps!

WATCH: Gordon shares adorable video of Oliver taking his first steps

The famous dad-of-five shared the sweet video of the little'un tottering around the family kitchen (with Gordon's help of course) back in November, and the celebrity chef's fans could barely handle the cuteness. Beneath the video, which Gordon captioned: "Walking into this week," many of the 53-year-old's followers were quick to congratulate the then seven-month-old on reaching such an important milestone.

Gordon's youngest Oliver recently turned one

One wrote: "Incredible. Well done Oscar!" Another added: "Oh my goodness, what a beautiful bundle of joy. Just adorable." A third hilariously pointed out the similarities between Oscar and his dad, observing: "He is the spitting image of Gordon." A few of Gordon's famous friends also popped up in the comment section of the video, with fellow chef Jamie Oliver gushing: "Wonderful. What a dude."

The Michelin star chef and his wife Tana welcomed their fifth child in April, and the little lad joined older siblings Megan, 21, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and 18-year-old Matilda. The family had surprised fans on New Year's Day by revealing that Tana was pregnant. Gordon and Tana featured in a short video with their children to showcase Tana's growing baby bump. The Ramsays' happy news came almost three years after Tana’s devastating miscarriage in June 2016. The couple sadly lost their fifth child, a baby boy named Rocky, and their eldest three children have all since ran the London Marathon to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital in memory of their brother.

