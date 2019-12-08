Chris Ramsey shares unseen backstage video with son Robin and Karen Hauer in dance studios The Strictly star has been supported by his family during his time on the BBC One dance show

Chris Ramsey has been having the time of his life on Strictly Come Dancing, which he has been competing in with pro dancer Karen Hauer. And the popular duo have been supported throughout by the comedian's family, in particular his young son Robin. On Saturday evening, the dad-of-one shared an unseen video on Instagram that had been taking during rehearsals at a dance studio, which was of himself and Robin dancing to Gangnam Style in front of Karen and Chris' parents. The Strictly star's wife Rosie Ramsay was also in the footage, dancing in front of the stage so that Robin could easily copy her moves. Doting dad Chris was extremely impressed with his little boy's dance moves and captioned the footage: "Karen isn't my only dance teacher... I've learnt a lot from this little legend too! This was in the training room one day, @rosemarinoramsey and my parents came to visit with Robin and he did the WHOLE DANCE to the entire song in front of @karenhauer and the full film crew. What a little star!"

Chris Ramsey's son Robin helped his dad with his dance moves during Strictly training

Karen was one of the first people to comment on the post, writing: "The best," accompanied by a love heart emoji. Rosie also commented, joking: "Ah god. I'm like a crazy dance mam." On Saturday night, Chris and Karen danced two different routines – a Viennese Waltz to Somebody to Love, and a Rumba to Don't Watch Me Cry. The star's Rumba impressed three out of the four judges, who all scored him eight points, although Craig Revel Horwood levelled harsh criticism towards him, giving the dance just four points. Chris had told Karen that he didn't feel comfortable performing a typically sexy Rumba routine, saying: "I don't want to do a sexy Rumba with you, I'm just putting it out there. I want to do a friendly Rumba."

Strictly pro Karen Hauer adored watching Chris and Robin's dance

However, while Craig didn't enjoy the dance, viewers rushed to defend the star on Twitter, including his wife Rosie, who wrote: "I'm sorry but that was beautiful. This man has never danced a day in his life, trust me! Our first dance was horrific. I'm so proud of you Chris. No matter what happens you've been amazing, and a huge [clapping emoji] to @karen_hauer, gorgeous soul inside and out xx."

Fans felt similarly, commenting: "Love love love Chris. I enjoy his enthusiasm for each dance and his relationship with Karen is very touching. I know he's not the best dancer but he's my winner. Thank you Chris, you're inspirational," "Chris, bless him... he works so hard and Karen... you can't help but love them both... My Twitter has turned into a Chris and Karen campaign to the final," while another responded to judge Bruno Tonioli's question: "Best bit for you tonight??" by saying: "Actually for me it was Chris and Karen’s rumba, not technical, but emotional."

