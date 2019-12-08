Ruth Langsford made sure husband Eamonn Holmes had a birthday to remember when he turned 60 on Tuesday, and pulled out all the stops for him – including a surprise party with his showbiz friends. The event took place on the evening of his birthday, and many famous faces were in attendance, including Charlotte Hawkins and Vanessa Feltz. However, noticeably absent were some of Ruth and Eamonn's This Morning co-stars, including Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. On Friday's show, Ruth explained why not everyone was invited to the celebrations, revealing that there was only a limited number of people the venue could hold. While discussing the surprise party, Eamonn said: "There were 100 faces there and incidentally anybody from This Morning that wasn't invited, I didn't have anything to do with it." Ruth then added: "Blame me. It was restricted on numbers."

One of Ruth and Eamonn's ITV co-stars that was unable to attend the special day was Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan. The dad-of-four instead wished his friend many happy returns while presenting the morning show, and Ruth showed her appreciation by reposting the message on her Instagram account. In the caption, she wrote: "Sorry you couldn’t make it to his party @piersmorgan but this message more than made up for it.... @eamonnholmes was genuinely touched x."

Eamonn was treated to a birthday breakfast on the morning of his big day

It wasn't just a surprise party that Eamonn was treated to by his wife, but a trip away to Vienna too. The TV couple spoke about their mini-break while opening Friday's This Morning, where Ruth admitted it was no easy task keeping everything a secret from her husband. "Eamonn is very good at surprises and he doesn't like them himself so it is really hard for me to do surprises myself. He was very grumpy all week and out of control," she said. "We went to Vienna and this was a place where Eamonn had said he really wanted to go as it is known for its Christmas markets and he is very Christmassy.But what he didn't know was that it wasn't just me and him, but I had all the children there as well." Eamonn then reminisced that as he got to the hotel, his children were all waiting for him. "I looked around and there was this beautiful girl looking at me, and it was my daughter. My three sons were there and my daughter, their partners. I was speechless."

