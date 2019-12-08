Alex Jones has been documenting the highs and lows of parenting two young children since the arrival of her son Kit in May. And on Saturday night, she revealed on Instagram that she had poured herself a large glass of wine after spending the day trying to potty train her oldest son Teddy, two. The One Show host posted a picture of her holding her wine glass in front of her Christmas tree at home, and wrote in the caption: "Been at home all day potty training. This is so needed. Merry Christmas everyone." The star later relaxed in front of the television to watch Strictly Come Dancing, which inspired her to share clips of herself taking part in the competition back in 2011 with James Jordan.

Alex Jones poured herself a large glass of wine after her latest parenting challenge

The TV star has been enjoying an extended maternity leave from The One Show. Although she had initially told fans that she would be returning to the programme in the autumn, but had decided to stay at home with her sons and go back in January 2020 instead. She revealed the news on social media last week, writing: "Btw… for those who are asking when I'm coming back to work… I know I said autumn, but I'm having a lovely time with the boys and wasn't quite ready yet so… I've decided to go back to The One Show in January after the Christmas break." When Alex returns to the BBC One show, she will be reunited with her co-star Matt Baker, although their time together will be limited, as he announced that he would be leaving the show in March, following nine years on the iconic sofa.

MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals real reason This Morning co-stars weren't invited to Eamonn Holmes' birthday

The One Show host is a doting mum to sons Kit and Teddy

Alex will certainly miss working with Matt, and was one of the first people to speak out about his shock resignation when he announced the news on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, she took to Twitter to share her sorrow at Matt's decision. The 42-year-old wrote: "I would like to say how much I will miss #MattBaker. Thank you for sitting by my side for the last 9 years. You are a superb broadcaster, a consummate professional and a dear friend. We'll remain part of each other's lives but the gap left on the green sofa will be hard to fill."

READ: Matt Baker shares emotional update following shock The One Show resignation

She later shared a touching post on Instagram. "It's been a joy and a privilege to share the green sofa with you @mattbakerofficial over the last 9 years," she wrote. "It's flown by and I'll always treasure the time that we've had together. You are a consummate professional, a terrific broadcaster, a great friend and I'll miss you and your little quirks immensely come the Spring. It's not over yet though. We'll both be back come January to wish everybody a Happy New Year."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.