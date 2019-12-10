Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are Strictly Come Dancing couple goals! The professional dancers, who married in 2017, shared a stunning new Instagram photo of the lovebirds embracing in front of a beautiful Christmas tree. "Kisses from him are priceless...," Janette gushed in the caption. The pair were enjoying a fancy night out at Longleat in Bath, and were joined by some of their Strictly friends - Aljaz's latest dance partner Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Janette's 2013 series partner Julien Macdonald!

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec look more loved-up than ever

The post comes just days before this year's Strictly final. Both Aljaz and Janette will no doubt be looking forward to spending some quality time together over the festive period before they start touring again. Meanwhile, last month, Aljaz opened up about his plans to start a family with his wife, with the 29-year-old pro telling HELLO!: "Definitely in the future, yes, we do want to have kids, of course. We both love kids. And especially now, my little niece brings it out even more. I can't wait – every single time when I get a chance to go home – to go and see her. Plus, we're going to be godparents, brilliant, we just found that out. So I can't wait! It's the first time. It's exciting, isn't it?!"

"I know! Twice, actually, because my cousin's daughter back in Miami, I just became her godmother as well. So [there's] lots of kids in our family these days!" said Janette. The Strictly favourite added: "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad. So it's definitely going to happen. When, we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

They also revealed their plans to potentially renew their wedding vows, two years after their big celebration. The couple had three celebrations in London, Janette's home state of Florida and Aljaz's native country of Slovenia. "We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," said Aljaz. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?" Janette, 35, added: "Yes, it was the perfect wedding. Weddings, I guess you could say. I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes."

