After winning a huge legion of new fans, Chris Ramsey was forced to hang up his dancing shoes on Sunday night. The Strictly Come Dancing star and his dance partner Karen Hauer became the latest couple to depart from the BBC series - narrowly missing a place in next week's grand finale. Taking to his Instagram page after the results show, the comedian thanked his followers for all their support over the past few months. "Guys, it's been absolutely epic," he said. "I can't thank you all enough for the support you’ve given me @bbcstrictly."

Congratulating the finalists, Kelvin Flecther, Emma Barton and Karim Zeroul, the 33-year-old continued: "Massive congrats to @theemmabarton @karim__zeroual and @kelvin_fletcher - going to be an incredible final! And all the thanks in the world to @karenhauer. You’re a legend mate!" He later added: "What a ride! What a lovely show to work on. What a lush bunch of celebs and pro dancers. What an experience! Thanks everyone x."

Meanwhile, Karen heaped praise on Chris, describing him as a "best friend for life". She said: "Semi-Finalist on Strictly Come Dancing. Oh friend! We did what people thought impossible. An absolute novice who took six months to learn his wedding day dance to a man who danced 13 dances in front of millions and created an atmosphere and character through it all."

"You turned up to every rehearsal with a smile on your face, even when you hated your dance, you still smiled and worked your hardest to improve and left the studio with an even bigger smile because you knew you were heading home to the love of your gorgeous family," she added. "Thank you for always being a gentleman and burping in the corners of the rehearsal room, for making me laugh, for bringing the audience joy when they watched you perform, for blah blah blah lovey lovey other stuff, best friend for life etc." [sic]

Giving his wife Rosie a quick mention, Karen concluded: "I don't mind if you don’t keep dancing, but before you hang up those shoes, you better give @rosemarinoramsey that one dance she’s owed, now that you can do it properly. Ps. You better get up the loft ASAP."

Chris was in the dance-off opposite presenter Karim Zeroual

The comment comes just as Chris' wife Rosie thanked Karen for being so respectful to her. "Chris you have been incredible and it’s been wonderful seeing the real man I know come across so lovely on the TV," she wrote on Instagram. "BUT I have told you all of this to your face so... What I really want do here right now is give my sincere thanks to Karen from the bottom of my heart for being so fantastic."

She further explained: "You have been so patient with Chris and I honestly don’t think he would have ever got this far without you. You have been nothing but respectful throughout this whole process and I really want to thank you for that because it has made it so much more enjoyable for me personally. You and @davidpwebb are always welcome at the Ramseys! There’ll be a Pinot in the fridge!"

