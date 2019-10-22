Strictly's Janette Manrara reunites with former partner Janette and Aljaz were appearing on Good Morning Britain

It's clear that the cast of Strictly Come Dancing remain firm friends after appearing on the BBC show, and Janette Manrara is no exception. On Tuesday morning, the dancer posted a picture alongside her husband and a couple of former Strictly contenders, including her former dance partner, proving that the close bond between the professionals and celebrities last over the years.

Janette was smiling in the picture alongside husband and fellow professional, Aljaž Škorjanec, former Strictly champ Ore Oduba, and her series 13 celebrity partner, Peter Andre. Janette captioned the post: "Well this was a nice reunion! Great to be on @gmb talking about @rememberingtour next year! But even better seeing these 2! Great memories! Love you two! #StrictlyReunion."

Janette shared a picture from her Strictly reunion on Tuesday

Janette's former partner also posted the sweet snap on his Instagram, with a slightly more humorous caption. The Mysterious Girl hit-maker captioned the post: "Although it looks like I’m holding alijaz [expletive] this made my day seeing you all. @jmanrara @aljazskorjanec @oreodubaofficial Love you guys." We love a reunion!

MORE: The Circle star Woody Cook's dad Fatboy Slim pays sweet tribute to him after TV debut

Peter Andre appeared alongside Janette on series 13 of the BBC ballroom competition in 2015 and the pair made it to week 10 before they were eliminated. The couple impressed the judges many times over the course of their time in the competition, earning high scores including a near-perfect score of 38 for their Charleston in week seven.

Aljaž and Janette are going on their own tour early next year

Ore Oduba, also in the picture, joined the Strictly cast the following year and impressed judges and viewers so much that he and pro-partner Joanne Clifton went on to become series 14 champions. All four celebs were guests on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, with Janette and Aljaž appearing together to promote their new tour, Remembering the Oscars, which starts early 2020.

MORE: Paddy McGuinness makes it up to his wife Christine after losing wedding ring for the second time

Janette and Will are hoping to impress judges for this weekend's Halloween special

This year, Janette is paired with Paralympic champion Will Bailey and is no doubt hoping to get as far as possible in the competition. This week, the couple are getting ready for their Halloween-themed jive, to Little Richard's song Casper. We can't wait to watch!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.